Sérgio Marques talks about what he hides at Globo Minas and mysterious age

He became one of the new faces of Globo Minas when he became the presenter of Bom Dia Minas, alongside Carlos Eduardo Alvim, known as Cadu, and the experienced Liliana Junger. But a lot of people wonder, and ask Google, how old is Sério Marques.

The anchor is 28 years old and had a birthday a few days ago. He blew out the candles on August 8, a few days before fellow benchmate Cadu, who turned 32.

Speaking of curiosities about Marques, he revealed in an interview with the entertainment website Na Telinha, that he hides several tattoos from the Globo Minas audience at BDMG and in several others that he takes turns making appearances or presenting during his colleagues’ break.

“I have the year I was born tattooed on my arm. [1994]. The blazer in the newspaper covers it up, so when they see me on the street, they always talk about it.”

In addition, those who follow the journalist on Instagram notice that he displays others when he is shirtless. One of them, the most commented, is a lion on his arm.

Globo Minas bets on new names in journalism in search of renewal, and economy

Grupo Globo has changed because the reality of the country is also different. Big names are leaving the channel for a major restructuring. It’s just that journalists highlighted by their years of experience are expensive, very expensive.

Correspondents and anchors cost up to R$100,000 a month each, while new names work much longer hours for up to 10% of their salary. An economy and all.

Renewal factor. But you have to be fair. Investing in new faces brings benefits to the channel, known for being more rigid than the competition. Globo Minas realized that it could not stand still while watching Record Minas, Alterosa and Band Minas in constant change.

And the result comes. This Thursday, as we showed in the Moon BH, Bom Dia Minas invested in a game with viewers to talk about changes in temperature. From what the column found, the action had peaks in audience. Proof that new names, new ideas, can benefit the channel. See what they did on Thursday here.