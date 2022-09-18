Seven municipalities in Mato Grosso lead the value of Brazilian production

Mato Grosso count with seven municipalities out of the ten with highest production values ​​of the Brazilian agricultural crop in 2021. Last year, the production of state generated BRL 151.7 billionabout 20.4% of the value of agricultural production from the country. Smile leads for third year consecutive.

The data are from Municipal Agricultural Production (PAM) 2021 surveypublished on Thursday (15), by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

AtBrazilian agricultural crop in 2021 reached a production value of BRL 743.3 billiona growth of 58.6% compared to the performance recorded in the previous year. The amount is considered record.

According to the IBGE survey, the production value of BRL 151.7 billion recorded in Mato Grosso represents a increase of 91.5% compared to 2020.

Rio Grande do Sul reached R$ 90.8 billion, up 138.4%. In third place, the state of São Paulo appears with R$ 84.1 billion and growth of 23.7%.

Smile takes the lead

According to the IBGE, of the 50 municipalities with the highest production valuea total of 26 are in Mato Grosso and six in Goiás, consolidating the Center-West region as an engine of national agriculture.

Among the municipalities that make up the ranking of the ten largestO leader in value of agricultural production, for the third consecutive year, was Sorriso, reaching BRL 9.9 billionone high of 86.4% before 2020. Then comes Sapezal with BRL 9.06 billion and high of 111.6% in the year.

The ranking also has Campo Novo do Parecis in fourth place with R$ 7.5 billion. Nova Ubiratã in seventh place with BRL 5.8 billion and Nova Mutum in ninth with R$ 5.31 billion.

They are part of the Rio Verde (GO) ranking with R$ 7.7 billion, an annual increase of 131.1%, occupying the third place. In addition to the Bahia municipalities of São Desidério in sixth place with R$ 6.3 billion and Formosa do Rio Preta in eighth place with R$ 5.5 billion.

Diamantino and Querência rise in the ranking

According to the IBGE, Diamantino recorded R$ 6.4 billion in production value. One increase of 125.3% in 2021, which enabled the municipality to rise from 10th to fifth place.

Already Querência jumped from 18th place to 10thcommon increase of 144.9%, registering R$ 5.30 billion.

Soy pulls in most municipalities in Mato Grosso

Soybean was the crop that most boosted the value of agricultural production in Mato Grosso among the municipalities that appear in the ranking of the ten largest producers. In Smile the oilseed was responsible for BRL 4.9 billion of production value.

In Campo Novo do Parecis, the grain was responsible for R$ 3.2 billion, in Diamantino for R$ 3.3 billion, Nova Ubiratã R$ 3.2 billion, Nova Mutum R$ 3.2 billion and in Querência R$ 3 .2 billion.

Already in Sapezal or cotton was responsible for 50.3% of the value of agricultural productiontotaling R$ 4.5 billion.

