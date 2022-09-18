Shakira and Gerard Piqué split: athlete had cheating scheme and cheated on singer with ex-fiancée. Details!

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have been separated since June and new details of the controversial divorce, watered with rumors of betrayal, have come to light. According to paparazzo Jordi Martín, the athlete had a scheme to jump the fence for years. It is worth remembering that this information breaks out in the media hours after a heated meeting between the ex-couple, who, once again, did not reach an agreement on the sharing of assets and custody of the children.

“When Piqué is dating a girl, he knows perfectly well the measures he has to take. That is, if he goes to a hotel to meet a girl, she goes first, he parks the car, goes up to the room alone and the girl goes up alone. The girl leaves the hotel alone and he leaves alone. This is the ‘modus operandi’ that Piqué has used for many years”, said Jordi, in an interview with the program “Amor y Fuego”.

GERARD PIQUÉ CHEATED SHAKIRA WITH EX-FIANCE, SAYS PAPARAZZO

Also according to Jordi, Piqué, who started a new romance, cheated on Shakira with Nuria Tomás, with whom he had a relationship in the late 2000s. They were engaged when the athlete met the popstar in 2010.

“Today, she is married and happy, she has just become a mother, but at the time, she was single. This meeting took place in Nuria’s apartment. two hours and he came back with the team. I passed this information on to Shakira’s brother [Tonino Mebarak] for a few days, Shakira is aware of this infidelity“, assured the paparazzi.