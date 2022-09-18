Singer of country duo suffers serious car accident on highway

The country singer and songwriter Felipe Kef, who forms the country duo Kaíque and Felipe with his own brother, suffered a serious car accident during the early hours of Saturday (17), in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo.

The singer was alone and driving his own vehicle on a highway when he ended up losing control of the car on a curve. The countryman says that soon after losing control of the vehicle, which with the impact came to fire the airbags, he felt suffocated and then left the car to be able to signal the accident.

“Still dizzy from the impact, but feeling suffocated from the smoke from the airbag, I thought the car was going to catch on fire, so I got out so I could signal. It was at that moment that a truck came and collided with my car dragging it to the other side of the highway”. The artist still managed to call for help, and was taken to the Vera Cruz hospital in Campinas.

The duo Kaíque and Felipe, live a moment of ascension in their career, the sertanejo brothers have just recorded a DVD at the Vila Country show house in São Paulo with the participation of several famous artists, among them: Luan Santana, Fernando and Sorocaba, Diego and Vitor Hugo and Felipe Araújo, last August 31st.

Even with the severity of the accident, Kaique’s brother was not injured and went to the hospital just to make sure everything was ok. After performing some tests, the composer was released. The artist, who already has more than 100,000 followers on his social network, communicated the accident through his Instagram stories, and took the opportunity to reassure and thank his fans for their concern.