Six SC bets win big in Mega-Sena Contest 2521; see where the lucky ones are from

The Mega-Sena Contest 2521, which won a prize of R$ 125 million on Saturday night (17), accumulated. But that does not mean that the residents of Santa Catarina left empty-handed: six bets from the state hit five dozen and will fatten their bank account.

Among Santa Catarina residents, the biggest prize went to a Biguaçu pool, which took in more than R$252,000. Another three jackpots and two single bets also won prizes. Check the details:

Biguaçu – Bolão (28 shares) – Lotérica Biguaçu – BRL 252,509.04

Blumenau – Simples – Lotérica Salto do Norte – BRL 42,084.88

Brusque – Simple – Pé Quente Lottery – BRL 168,339.52

Chapecó – Bolão (17 shares) – Lotérica Avenida – R$ 126,254.58

Chapecó – Bolão (20 shares) – Oeste Loterias – BRL 168,339.40

Joinville – Bolão (9 shares) – Lotérica Sena de Ouro – R$ 126,254.61

Other bets made in Santa Catarina hit four dozen in the contest, winning smaller prizes. See the numbers drawn and take the opportunity to check your ticket:

23 – 28 – 33 – 38 – 55 – 59

The next Mega-Sena contest is scheduled for Wednesday (21), with an estimated prize pool of R$150 million.

