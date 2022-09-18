Son leaves the bench and makes a hat-trick in 13 minutes in Tottenham’s rout | english football

Son decided to take the delay. Top scorer in the Premier League last season, the South Korean was down after six matches in 2022/23. Until this Saturday. The striker came off the bench and, in a 13-minute break, scored a hat-trick that marked Tottenham’s 6-2 rout of bottom Leicester.

Son was rested by Antonio Conte and, for the first time of the season, started on the bench. He entered the game at 13 of the second half, in place of Richarlison, when Tottenham were winning by 3 to 2. And he started to parade.

See Premier League table

With one more from Haaland, City win and lead

1 of 2 Son scored a hat-trick in 13 minutes in Tottenham’s rout of Leicester – Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters Son scored a hat-trick in 13 minutes in Tottenham’s rout of Leicester – Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

At 27, Son received from Bentancur, advanced through the middle and, even with two players in front of him at the entrance of the area, hit a beautiful shot placed in the left corner of Ward. A great goal. The South Korean’s second, Tottenham’s fifth, came at 38, in a beautiful left-handed submission, also from outside the area.

The hat-trick came out at 40 and with the help of VAR. He received from Hojberg on the left and finished with the right foot on Ward’s exit: 6-2, and the South Korean took the ball home.

The game in London started with Leicester in front. Tielemans, from the penalty spot, scored in the sixth minute. Harry Kane and Dier turned for Spurs in the early stages, and Maddison, with a beautiful cross from the right, made it 2-2 before the break.

2 of 2 Richarlison is scored by Tielemans in Tottenham 6-2 Leicester – Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters Richarlison is marked by Tielemans in Tottenham 6-2 Leicester – Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Bentancur did the other one for Spurs, early in the second half, with a beautiful shot from the edge of the area. It was the Uruguayan’s first goal at Tottenham. He hasn’t scored since January 2020, still for Juventus.