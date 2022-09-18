Sony announces Karate Kid 5 and postpones Kraven and Madame Teia premieres

With the franchise already expanding on TV with Snake Kai, Karate Kid will win a fifth film in June 7, 2024. The announcement was made this Friday (16) by Sonyexactly one week after the fifth season of Snake Kai be thrown in Netflix (via Variety).

Unlike the infamous reboot from 2010, Karate Kid 5 must be set in the same universe as the four films starring Pat Morita. For now, it is not yet known how much the feature will relate to the series starring William Zabka and Ralph Macchiowhich remains among the most watched shows on Netflix in Brazil.

beyond the new Karate Kidthe studio also announced the postponements of Kraven the Hunter and madam Web. Previously scheduled for January, the feature starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson now come to October 6, 2023while the film Olivia Wildewhich occupied the date, passes to February 16, 2024. The new animation of Garfield was also postponed and now debuts in May 24, 2024.

Among other changes to Sony’s calendar are the advance of 65suspense of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (a silent place), which debuted in March 10, 2023 and the inclusion of Missingsequence of Seeking out…which arrives at February 24, 2023an as-yet-untitled horror produced by Screen Gems and marked for January 6, 2023 and a new movie in the Spider-Man universe scheduled for June 2021 – check the original and new dates below:

Screen Gems Terror – Calendar Inclusion: January 6, 2023

Missing – inclusion in the calendar: February 24, 2023

65 – original date: April 28, 2023; new date: March 10, 2023

Kraven the Hunter – original date: January 13, 2023; new date: October 6, 2023

Madame Teia – original date: October 6, 2023; new date: February 16, 2024

Garfield – original date: February 16, 2024; new date May 24, 2024

Karate Kid 5 – inclusion in the calendar: June 7, 2024

