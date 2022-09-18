Sony says PSVR 2 won’t be backwards compatible

It was in a podcast on the PlayStation Blog, thanks VGC, that Sony revealed that PlayStation VR2 will not be backwards compatible with PSVR.

The words came from Hideaki Nishino, SVP of Platform Experience. He mentioned that it will not be possible to play PSVR titles on the brand new PSVR 2 as the new device is designed for a true next generation experience.

“PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR 2 because PSVR 2 is designed to deliver a true next-generation VR experience.”

“PSVR 2 has much more advanced features, like all new controls with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and inside-out tracking, headset eye tracking, all in 3D audio, of course. So this means that PSVR 2’s development requires an entirely different approach to the original PSVR”.

The reasons presented are somewhat inconclusive, as all the aforementioned features will be applied to future titles, so there are no technological restrictions so that the less demanding PSVR games are not compatible with the new device.

Sony has assured that more than 20 games will be available on PSVR 2 launch day, so games will not be lacking.



