Soteldo and Ferraresi will miss Santos and São Paulo by call-up

José Pekerman, coach of the Venezuelan national team, released yesterday (16) the list of the 29 players called up for the friendlies against Iceland and the United Arab Emirates. The attacking midfielder Soteldo, from Santos, and the defender Nahuel Ferraresi, newcomer to São Paulo, were called by the coach and the teams will be missing.

In addition to the duo, Jhon Chancellor, defender of Coritiba, who is present on the list, should also be highlighted. Former Atlético-MG striker Jefferson Savarino, currently at Real Salt Lake, was also remembered by Pekerman.

The Venezuelan team faces Iceland next Thursday (22), at 1 pm. The match against the United Arab Emirates is scheduled for the 27th, at noon. Both matches take place in Vienna, Austria.

Soteldo and Ferraresi, therefore, will miss their respective clubs in a commitment to the Brazilian Championship. Peixe enters the field on the 27th, but at 21:30, against Athletico-PR, in Vila Belmiro. Tricolor Paulista receives Avaí, on the 25th, at 8 pm, at Morumbi.

Outside the World Cup, Venezuela ended the South American Qualifiers in the last position, with just 10 points – 35 less than Brazil, leader of the tournament. In all, there were three wins, one draw and 14 defeats in the campaign.

Nahuel Ferraresi, defender of São Paulo, in a match against Santos, for the Brazilian Championship 2022 Image: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

Check out Venezuela’s full squad for the friendlies below: