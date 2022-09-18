SP police arrest first suspect of murdering Mega-Sena winner; three are on the run

Jonas Lucas Alves Dias died last Tuesday after being kidnapped in Hortolândia, in the interior of São Paulo.

Jonas Lucas Alves Dias won R$ 47 million in Mega-Sena, but did not change his lifestyle



THE Sao Paulo Civil Police This Saturday, the 17th, he arrested the first suspect in the murder of Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, winner of the Mega-Sena, kidnapped in Hortolândia, in the interior of São Paulo, and found near the city, on Rodovia dos Bandeirantes. Three other suspects involved in the crime, two men and one woman, are on the run. THE Justice decreed temporary detention for the suspects. The already arrested suspect denied involvement in the murder. The information was recently released by the police during a press conference. Earlier, the governor of the State of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), had already advanced that the Civil Police of São Paulo had arrested one of the suspects of the Mega-Sena winner. “I inform you here first hand: the Civil Police clarified the murder of the Mega-Sena winner, which took place in Hortolândia, on September 14th. One of the criminals is already behind bars. More details coming soon,” the governor said.

Jonas won R$ 47.1 million in Mega Sena in 2020, but it hasn’t changed his lifestyle. He stayed in the same house and followed the same routine. Last Tuesday, the 13th, he went for a walk and didn’t come back. His body was found with signs of beatings. The bandits managed to withdraw BRL 20,000 through bank transfers and Pix. There was an unsuccessful attempt to withdraw BRL 3 million. The victim was found alive, was rescued, but died on the way to the hospital. Exams point to traumatic brain injury as the cause of death.