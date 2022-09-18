Step by step on how to GET the American visa; check out!

Many people nowadays dream of traveling abroad. For example, one of the main destinations that Brazilians want is the United States. However, what many people end up forgetting is that before buying plane tickets and scheduling the long-awaited trip, it is necessary, first of all, to obtain a US visa. This is because, without this document, the person will not be able to legally disembark in the country of destination, which can generate many complications.

Because of this, if the person wants to travel to visit American soil, they must organize themselves as soon as possible to obtain the issuance of this document. In this sense, in today’s article you will find a step-by-step guide to better understand the process of obtaining your American visa. See more below.

American visa: step by step

The first step for anyone who wants to get a US visa is to fill out an online form. This form goes by the acronym DS-160, and you can access it at the following address: https://ceac.state.gov/genniv/. It is worth remembering that it is necessary for the person to fill in the form with their updated information and also in English.

However, you need to pay close attention when filling. This is because if an error is found, the entire process will have to be restarted from the beginning. So, check the information and update it until the interview date.

The next step takes place right after completing your registration. Therefore, it concerns the payment of the US visa fee. Many people may not know it, but to get a visa, you have to pay a fee.

Currently, it is worth US$ 160. Conversion into reais may vary depending on the date to settle the amount. In addition, payment can be made via debit or credit card. More details on this can be found here: https://ais.usvisa-info.com/pt-BR/niv/information/fee. It is important to note that the payment may take approximately two business days to be confirmed.

With the registration done and the fee paid, the next step is to schedule the day of the interview. Scheduling can be done through the following website: https://ais.usvisa-info.com/. It is worth remembering that it is only possible to schedule after confirmation of payment and the interested party must have their passport number.

When scheduling an interview at the American consulate, before the interview there is a previous step: the collection of fingerprints and also photos, something done at the US Visa Applicant Service Centers (CASV). So this is just another step in the process.

See also: Opportunity to study in Portugal with up to 100% scholarship: University seeks Brazilians!

Next steps in the process

The process continues, the next step being the interview itself of the applicant for the US visa. It can happen in one of the American consulates spread across Brazil. At the time of the interview, the person must have a valid passport, in addition to having the confirmation page with the barcode relating to the form made in the first step.

Anyone over the age of 65 or under 16 does not need to go through this process. However, they can be called if the US government sees the need.

Finally, the last step is the receipt of the American visa, if the person manages to go through all the previous steps.

See also: How to exchange in the USA? What options exist?