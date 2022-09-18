Suspected of killing Mega-Sena winner arrested in São Paulo

The police arrested this Saturday (17) a suspect of participating in the Mega-Sena winner murder in Hortolândia, in the interior of São Paulo. The information was confirmed by the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), on social media.

“The Civil Police clarified the murder of the Mega-Sena winner, which took place in Hortolândia, on 9/14. One of the criminals is already behind bars,” he wrote.

Jonas Lucas Alves Dias had received BRL 47 million in 2020, when he was one of the two winners of a Mega-Sena contest. He made a simple bet.

The police are investigating the attempted transfer of R$3 million and bank withdrawals carried out in the name of the winner, found dead on the Bandeirantes highway. The body of Jonas, 55, was left with only his wallet and some documents.





Jonas lived a simple life despite the high prize pool. Even after becoming a millionaire, he chose to continue to live with his family in the same neighborhood. He was known in the neighborhood for helping many colleagues financially.





Disappearance

Jonas disappeared on Tuesday (13). The family filed a police report the same day. According to the investigation, on the date of the disappearance Jonas contacted the bank manager to transfer R$ 3 million, but the transaction was not authorized.

Hours later, the victim made two withdrawals worth R$1,000 and made a Pix worth R$18,600. According to police information, the transactions would have taken place at the bank’s physical branch, located 14 kilometers from the victim’s house.



