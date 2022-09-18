SypherPK Unmasked (Without Removing Mask) in Fortnite Icon Series

SypherPK: Content Creator, Streamer, and Warrior Possessed by a Mighty Oni?

SypherPK will be the next to join the Fortnite Icon Series with its new dark aura! enter the island SypherPK’s PIT with the release of Chapter 3: Season 4 and complete Tasks to earn a special Spray and Loading Screen. Secure a variety of SypherPK items in the Item Shop starting Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, including the SypherPK Outfit and some supernatural accessories.

Want to be transform into oni in advance? Enter the SypherPK Icon Championship on Wednesday, September 21 for a chance to win the SypherPK Outfit and the Sypher’s Mask Emoticon before they reach the Item Shop!

Dog Heat: SypherPK’s PIT Island

With the release of Chapter 3: Season 4, you’ll have the chance to visit a brand new Island created by SypherPK’s Oni Studios company! The Island features a Hub in the middle of a desert oasis and a free-for-all PvP area. From September 18 at 11:00 AM ET to October 2 at 9:00 PM ET, you will be able to complete Icon Series Tasks — SypherPK on the Island to gain EXP, the Spray THE SYPHER HAS ARRIVED and the Oni Ascension Loading Screen.

Spray THE SYPHER HAS ARRIVED.

You will find the Icon Series Tasks — SypherPK on the “Tasks” page under the relevant category. Access the Island from the Discover screen or by entering the Island code: 2545-5795-5996!

Oni Rise Loading Screen. Art by MAHMUD ASRAR.

Sypher aesthetics

SypherPK costume

The SYPHER ARRIVES Spray is just a taste of what comes with the SypherPK Outfit. It’s him has arrived same, but your Outfit will be available in the Item Shop starting September 22 at 9PM ET! The Costume also includes the default Style without oni in addition to the onified Style Energized and the reactive style possessed. With the Possessed Style, you can start matches Energized and become more Onified with each elimination you get.

From left to right: SypherPK default style, Energized Style, and Possessed Style.

Put on an oni mask, whether you’re onified or not… If you’re in the default Costume Style, you can use the Crimson Mask. And if you have one of the alternate Styles, you can use the onyx mask.

SypherPK Accessories

Sypher’s antenna (an-tan-na) continues to pick up signal. The following SypherPK accessories will be available in the Item Shop starting September 22 at 9 PM ET:

Back Attachment Curse of the Oni : she gets stronger and stronger. (Comes with the SypherPK Outfit.)

Sypher’s Scimitar Pickaxe : curved blade enchanted with powers of darkness.

Gesture lavishing sympathy: sheeeeeesh same.

SypherPK Icon Championship — No(PK)aute

It’s been a while since you put your hand in the dough to build? No problem, the SypherPK Icon Championship is a Build Zero tournament! Participate in this Tag Team Tournament on September 21 for a chance to unlock the SypherPK Outfit (and the Curse of the Oni Back Attachment) early. Also, score at least eight points to unlock the Sypher’s Mask Emoticon!

Competitors can play up to ten matches in their region in a period of approximately three hours. The specific times for each region can be found under the “Compete” tab in the game. Scoring will work as follows in the event:

Starting Placement

Victory Royale: 25 Points

2nd: 22 points

3rd: 20 points

4th: 18 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 16 points

7th: 15 points

8th: 14 points

9th: 13 points

10th: 12 points

11th: 11 points

12th: 10 points

13th: 9 points

14th: 8 points

15th: 7 points

16th: 6 points

17th: 5 points

18th–19th: 4 points

20th–21st: 3 points

22nd–23rd: 2 points

24th–25th: 1 point

Every Elimination

1 point

use the new SypherPK’s Trap Tower to get eliminations that count towards the Alternative Leadership Table. Players who reach the highest positions on the leaderboards also unlock the SypherPK Outfit and Curse of the Oni Back Attachment early.

Sypher’s Mask emoticon.

Players must enable and verify ADF on their Epic account and have an account at level 10 or above to participate (you can check your account level in Fortnite’s “Career” tab). Visit the Official SypherPK Icon Championship Rules page for full details and entry requirements.

Embrace your power with the newest addition to the Icon Series!