Tenório’s son discovers his father’s macabre rottenness and takes unexpected action

The boy has been helping his father and Solano in revenge against José Leôncio

In scenes that aired recently on “Pantanal”, tenorio (Murilo Benício) started his revenge plan against Alcides (Juliano Cazarre), Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and the whole family of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). For this, the land grabber has two important allies: Solano (Rafa Sieg) and Renato (Gabriel Santana).

the son of tenorio, even, has been showing that he inherited his father’s villainy and is surprising with his cold blood. eyeing Zefa (Paula Barbosa), the boy’s main target will be Thaddeus (Joseph Loreto). However, Renato make an unexpected discovery and be surprised.

In scenes that will air in the next chapters of the novel, Renato he is firm in his father’s revenge plan. However, everything will change when the son of zuleica (Aline Borges) will discover the rotten past of tenorio. He will know, for example, that his father was a land grabber and killed many people in the past.

Even knowing the whole plan of tenorio to kill José Leoncio, Thaddeus, Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), the boy will be very shocked by the discovery. He will regret having offered to help Solanowill yellow and give up helping the father and his foreman.