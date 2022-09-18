“The best phase of your career starts now”; Gusttavo Lima makes a speech to Simone about his solo career and the singer gets emotional during the show

Simone Mendes surprised the fans, in the early hours of this Sunday (18), by appearing by surprise in the middle of the Gusttavo Lima, in Fortaleza, Ceará. On the stage, the singer ended up going to tears when receiving support from the sertanejo after announcing her solo career.

“Me and these wonderful people are here to wish you all the best in this life. God is putting it into practice in his solo career. The people love you, Brazil loves you. The best phase of your life will start now.” said the singer when welcoming Simone on stage. The audience started to applaud the singer’s name, who was moved and thanked her for her affection: “Amen thank you”, said.

“These people here started with you and will continue to the end with you. You can be sure”, continued saying Gusttavo Lima. Emotional, the artist thanked the singer for the words and the public’s affection: “Thank you, Fortaleza. We are together. I only need two things and I’m sure I have: God and you. Thank you for caring”, finished.

After the tribute, the two sang together. “My Guitar and Our Dog”hit of Simone and Simaria. The sertanejas announced the definitive end of the duo in August this year. The news, however, did not take fans by surprise as the two had been facing a series of crises months before the official announcement.