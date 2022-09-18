The cheapest electric car in the world even has a convertible version, see photos

The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV, China’s best-selling electric car, has just won a convertible version. The small hatch, made in partnership with , is currently considered the cheapest battery-powered model in the world. In the Asian country, it displaces the Tesla Model Y, best selling electric until August. The brand has not yet released prices. But the mini convertible should be in the range of 80 thousand yuan, that is, around R$ 60 thousand.

In the Chinese market, Wuling Hong Guang is very successful. To give you an idea, it sold more than 400,000 units in 2021 alone. In all, the electric mini hatch measures 3.05 meters in length and has only 2.01 m of wheelbase. Despite being compact, its structure has 65% of high-strength steels, providing a resistant cell. The look is inspired by the original Game Boy version. Thus, the aesthetic is “square”.

Reproduction/Wuling

With a focus on young people, the convertible configuration, called Cabrio, has space for two people. After all, the second row now holds the roof. One of the highlights is the two-tone bodywork. In addition, unlike the previous model, the microcar with a hood with six-spoke hubcaps, with a more sporty look.

Inside

Inside, the EV maintains clean lines, with gray and white color options. However, there is a variant with a red finish, which brings elegance. Overall, the model maintains the minimalist concept, with chrome elements, few buttons and leather-covered seats and steering wheel. Made to be cheap, it discards modernity as multimedia.

Reproduction/Wuling

However, the Cabrio has a 10-inch digital instrument panel. Thus, in the central part of the panel, it has a radio with buttons, in addition to the air conditioning controls. In terms of safety, the hatch has dual airbags, ramp-start assistant, reversing camera, smart door opening and closing, among others.

280 km of autonomy

The electric cart is equipped with a 30 kW motor, equivalent to 41 hp of power. The torque exceeds that of many 1.0 flex models and generates an instant 11.2 mkgf. With this set, the hatch can reach a top speed of 100 km/h. The battery pack is 26.5 kWh. Thus, the model has a range of 280 km with a full charge. But it is worth saying that the range is lower than the Game Boy version, which has 20 km more (300 km).

Reproduction/Wuling

A curious fact is that, at the beginning of September, the SAIC-GM-Wuling join-venture announced that those interested in buying the convertible version must enter a lottery. Therefore, on the 21st of this month, the brand will announce the first 200 people to buy the convertible exclusively. According to preliminary information, on September 5, registrations had already surpassed 113,000 entries. Delivery is expected in 90 days.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.