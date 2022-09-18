The ‘goodbye’ of Nubank, the ‘death’ of the Ethereum that you knew, and Campos Neto ending the market spree; see what rocked our networks

Last Thursday night (15th), the Nubank surprised the market after announcing that it will no longer be traded on B3. Fintech, which kept one foot on B3 and the other on NYSE since IPOstates that the change will make it possible to reduce unnecessary duplicate workloads in regulatory requirements.

But the digital bank will only have a level 1 program, which does not require registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ethereum you knew ‘died’ and that’s a good thing, but change didn’t save quotes

This week, one of the most important events in the history of Ethereum It finally happened: The Merge update is complete. This is a transition through which the ethereum blockchain validation system moves from proof-of-work (PoW, proof of work) for proof-of-stake (PoS, proof of participation).

Despite the crypto market having waited so long for Merge, it was not able to stop the bleeding of the cryptocurrency, which plummeted almost 6% in this one around 3 pm this Friday (16). In 7 days, the digital currency has already dropped another 16%. In the following post we reveal the reasons behind it, check it out to find out.

Although most of the market is still betting that the Selic high cycle will come to an end at the next Copom meeting, next week, there is no denying it: the BC president, Roberto Campos Netohas been spoiling the party that had been prepared for the last few weeks.

The minutes of the August Copom meeting, combined with the deflation reading last month, left investors and analysts confident that the Brazilian basic interest rate would stabilize at 13.75% per year; some even dreamed of the possibility of cutting the Selic as early as 2023.

That is until Campos Neto and the director of monetary policy at the BC, Bruno Serra Fernandes, put water in Faria Lima’s draft beer.

