The miracle of eating two cups of grapes every day; check out why

Recent studies show that about two cups of grape tea every day can help a lot in various aspects of health. Check out all the benefits that this simple eating habit is able to provide for your health.

Understand the benefits of eating grapes every day

Lead author of one of the studies, John Pezzuto, MD, School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Western University, UK, said: “First, it increases life expectancy, which indicates a global, whole-body response. It then improves the body’s antioxidant defense system.”

Grapes are also rich in antioxidants that are known to improve health and prevent disease and cancer in humans, and these antioxidants defend cells from free radical damage inside the body (inflammation, for example) or outside the body, such as pollution, UV rays or cigarette smoke.

A second study by researchers at Western New England University revealed that eating grapes can reduce the risk of developing fatty liver disease, a condition caused by the storage of extra fat in the liver, and increase life expectancy by another five years.

In addition, grapes also burn calories as they are digested, which in turn helps to increase the metabolismaccording to a third study by the team.

Here’s how to keep grapes at home longer

After choosing the fruits you want to buy, it’s time to go to the second step. Wash the grapes very well, remove any impurity and remove branches or some grapes that are withered. By eliminating the worst-looking ones, you ensure that the healthier ones last longer.

To clean the grapes well, use:

Paper towel;

alcohol vinegar;

A clean bowl;

Colander or sieve.

Trick to make it last longer

Then just rinse well in running water and soak in a solution with ½ small cup of vinegar and water until enough. Grapes need to rest at least 1 hour before being dried.

After this time, drain the grapes in a sieve and place them in a bowl with a lid lined with two leaves of paper towel. Place the grapes in the fridge, opting for the coldest inside.

That way, your grapes will keep fresh for at least 7 days. If you prefer, you can freeze a portion and keep it that way for up to 3 months. That is, you can take advantage of promotions and buy several grapes to stock up, right? Enjoy the tip.