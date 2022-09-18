The Rings of Power | Weapon that defeated Sauron appeared in episode 4

The famous sword Isildur used to cut the One Ring from Sauron’s hand appeared in episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving a small nod to fans.

Forged in the 1st Age by Telchar, the same Dwarf who forged the Dragonhelm of Dor-lómin, the sword narsil it was also wielded by King Elendil during the War of the Last Alliance.

In The Rings of Power, the weapon appeared just around the corner in a scene where Galadriel was arguing with the daughter of the King of Númenor. Check out:

Playback/Prime Video

please note that Isildur has already appeared in the series, and should have a very important role throughout its seasons.

READ TOO

The series brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of the main works of JRR Tolkien, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take audiences back to a time when great powers were forged, and kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin. Unlikely heroes will be tested, and hope will be dangling from the thinnest of threads, and the greatest villain Tolkien ever created has threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.

Starting in a time of relative peace, the series follows an important group of characters, with new and familiar figures, as they confront the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the depths of the Mountains of Mist, to the fabled forests of the elven capital Lindon, to the isle of Númenor, and the deepest corners of the map, these realms and characters will carve out their legacy, something that will be etched far into history.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is on display, and has even become the biggest premiere in Prime Video history, with 25 million viewers.