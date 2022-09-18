These are the main competitors of the Fiat Fastback 2023

See who are the competitors of the Fiat Fastback (Photo: Disclosure)

This week, the Italian automaker presented the Fiat Fastback to the domestic market, the brand’s new bet to expand the offer of SUVs. However, who are the names that will fight with the new model? Check out!

Fiat Fastback is presented and will fight with VW T-Cross, Hyundai Creta and Chevrolet Tracker

The Fiat Fastback has been a brand promise since 2018, when the concept was presented at the São Paulo International Auto Show that year. After almost four years of waiting, the car was finally released in the country.

The car arrives to position itself above the Fiat Pulse, and will be marketed in three versions, the entry-level will be the Audace, from BRL 129,990. The intermediary will be impetuos, which has a price of BRL 139,990. In both cases the vehicle is equipped with the automatic Turbo 200 Flex engine.

The top-of-the-line version, on the other hand, is the Limited Edition Powered by Abarth, which has a price of BRL 149,990.In this case, the engine is the Turbo 270 Flex automatic.

O Garage360 has already developed a complete content with all the details of the Fiat Fastback, check out!

The Fastback configurations will fight with names already consolidated in the market, such as the Hyundai Creta, the Chevrolet Tracker and the VW T-Cross.

Fiat Fastback price is attractive

In terms of price, the Fiat Fastback comes out ahead. In comparison with the VW T-Cross, the entry-level version competes with the 200 TSI configuration, which sells for R$133,650. Comfirtline and Highline have prices of BRL 150,590 and BRL 161,890.

The Hyundai Creta versions have prices ranging from R$ 122,490 and R$ 167,390, values ​​also higher than the Fastback.

In terms of engine, Fiat SUV is more powerful

The two initial versions of the Fiat Fastback with 1.0 turbo engine generate 130 hp with ethanol and 125 hp with gasoline. Torque is 200 Nm on both fuels, while 0 to 100 km/h takes 9.4 seconds.

In comparison with competitors, the Italian model comes out ahead, with the VW T-Cross producing up to 128 hp, the Hyundai Creta 1.0 yields 120 hp and the Chevrolet Tracker, 116 hp.

Already with the top-of-the-line version of the Fastback, it has a 1.3 turbo engine that yields up to 185 hp of power and 270 Nm of torque. The configuration also fights with SUVs from Volkswagen, Hyundai and Chevrolet.

In this case, it also comes out ahead, since the Creta Ultimate 2.0 produces 167 hp, the VW T-Cross Highline generates 150 hp and the Duster 1.3 TCe has 170 hp.

The trunk also comes in as a highlight

Another factor that should be considered as a positive attribute of the Fiat Fastback over its competitors is the volumetric capacity of the trunk, which in this case is 516 liters, 94 liters more than the Hyundai Cretewhich has 422 liters.

In addition, it is 123 liters larger than the Chevrolet Tracker, which has 393 liters, and finally, it has a superiority of 143 liters over the VW T-Cross, which has 373 liters.

