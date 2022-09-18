This is what happens if you don’t wash your blankets often

Although many understand the need to clean sheets, bedspreads and other fabrics that are on the bed, not everyone obeys conscience.

Thus, it is necessary to detail the risks involving lack of hygiene. Some don’t even have the time, but this issue can be easily resolved by hiring a laundry service.

Problems caused by the lack of hygiene of bedding

skin allergies

Eczema, dermatitis and other conditions that arise in the epidermis usually cause discomfort for days, especially in children and the elderly.

So, if you have skin sensitivity, pay extra attention to washing. To facilitate this process, opt for hypoallergenic, smooth fabrics and without details that can interfere with the processes in the washing machine and dryer.

bacterial infections

Depending on the number of days a pillow no longer receiving treatments, its surface tends to be filled with microorganisms. Some of them have the ability to promote infections and even attract insects. Sheets and pillowcases need to be changed at least twice a week, in order to fight diseases that compromise the immune system.

mite

Those who live with diseases in the respiratory system, including rhinitis, bronchitis and other inflammations, depend on a place that gathers the least amount of dust. This control enables quality sleep, essential for well-being. As placed in the context of allergiesopt for linen materials and specifically made with these occasions in mind.

In some homes, pets often sit and lie on furniture, requiring cleaning to be carried out as promptly as possible. These small attitudes help ensure that health does not suffer from unforeseen events that could be avoided. These are simple decisions that improve future prospects and even allow you to sleep better.

Failure to properly sanitize your bedding is to neglect your well being and the condition of your family.