Three suspects involved in the death of a Mega-Sena winner are on the run – News

Three suspects in the murder of Mega-Sena winner Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, killed last Wednesday (14) in Hortolândia (SP), are on the run, according to São Paulo police. A fourth alleged member of the gang was arrested this Saturday (17).

According to the Civil Police, Rogério Spínola – arrested in the morning – participated in the crime: Samuel Messias (trans, who uses the social name of Rebeca), Marcos Sales (who has the nickname Vini) and Roberto Jeferson da Silva (the “Fat”). . The Justice ordered the temporary imprisonment of all.

Spínola, the first detained by the police, has already been convicted of several crimes and served a sentence for 15 years. He was released in December 2021 and arrested this Saturday in Santa Bárbara D’Oeste. He denies involvement in the crime.





The delegate investigating the case, Juliana Ricci, said at a press conference that the suspects knew that Jonas Lucas had won BRL 47 million at Mega-Sena in 2020. “They were aware of the victim’s privileged situation. investigating,” he said.

Jonas Lucas led a simple life, but he did not hide in the city where he lived that he had received a hefty sum, and the information somehow reached the criminals, who resided in Santa Bárbara D’Oeste.





The victim was kidnapped on Tuesday morning (13), near her home, as she was returning from the bakery. The rapture took place around 6 am. The investigation points out that three of the suspects participated in the action and used two cars, a black Fiesta and a silver Chevrolet S10. The first would have taken one of the suspects, known as Vini, to a bank branch. At the scene, he would have withdrawn R$ 2 thousand and enabled the use of Pix in an application on his cell phone.

Possessing passwords obtained through torture of Jonas Lucas, the group would then have transferred R$ 18,600 to Rebeca’s account, a “conteira” who will also answer for murder for integrating the group as the holder of the account where the criminals sent the amount. They would still have tried to transfer BRL 3 million, but a bank manager was suspicious and did not authorize the transaction.

Police believe that the Mega-Sena winner was left on an access loop of Rodovia dos Bandeirantes on Tuesday night, when it was raining. He was found at the scene in the morning, still alive, and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they still could not release information about aspects of the case so as not to interfere with investigations. The participation of other people is not ruled out.



