Tiago Ramos’ team pronounces on the departure of the farm 14 pawn

Tiago Ramos’ team made a statement on the pawn’s social networks, after the pawn tried to give up his participation in Fazenda 14.
Tiago caused the first punishment for the pedestrians, after taking drinks from the party into the house. After a fight with Thomaz Costa over the punishment, the model said he had rung the bell to end his participation in the reality show.
Tiago’s team went public to talk about the after-party of the pawn and took the opportunity to contest some information and pin the friends that the model made at the house. “Everyone laughs when they say that Tiago has already tried to su1c1di0 20 times, which is FALSE information. In the middle of yellow September, we have to deal with jokes and absurd jokes about traumatic episodes that are triggers for a lot of people”, said the team.
Sextou in Japan! First party of ‘A Fazenda 2022’ has an oriental theme
“We are hoping and praying that everything will be okay,” said the team, after explaining that Tiago clarified in a conversation with Deolane that he had not rung the bell.
The Farm 2022: Who is the favorite pawn to win the rural reality?
0.24%
0.69%
1.49%
0.84%
0.82%
41.17%
14.28%
0.41%
2.46%
1.92%
4.80%
0.60%
0.56%
1.27%
0.69%
4.06%
9.16%
1.32%
0.65%
11.13%
1.47%
Total of 5373 wishes
Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”