Two famous artists were involved in sex crimes

In recent days, two well-known names of famous artists from the media and the public have been involved in sex crimes. José Dumont, actor, and Leandro Lehart, singer-songwriter, are investigated by the police for having committed crimes against the honor of a child and a woman, respectively.

Last Thursday (15), actor José Dumont was taken to the police station and arrested for being involved in pedophilia crimes. The investigation cites the abuse of a 12-year-old child, where the actor denies the allegations, and says that the involvement with the minor would only be an idol and a fan. In addition, the police also found on his personal computer the storage of more than 240 files involving children and adolescents in situations of sexual vulnerability. José Dumont had his request for preventive detention accepted by the Court and was sent to the detention house.

The artist Leandro Lehart, who became well known in the country in the 1990s, when he was the lead singer of the pagode band ‘Art Popular’, was sentenced to more than nine years in prison, on the charge of rape of a vulnerable person and false imprisonment against a woman. . Even though he was convicted, the singer has not yet been arrested, as the magistrate’s decision is still subject to appeal. The composer defends himself, claiming that the accusation is due to an unresolved breakup.