Two MS gamblers hit the corner at Mega-Sena and take R$ 42,000 – Capital

Gambler scoring the dozens of the Mega-Sena draw (Photo: Kísie Ainoã)

A gambler from Campo Grande hit the five dozen of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena draw (18) and took home R$ 42,084.88. The game was made over the internet. In all, there were 189 winning bets across the country. The numbers drawn were: 23 – 28 – 33 – 38 – 55 and 59. Nobody hit the six dozen of the 2521 contest and the accumulated amount for the next draw is R$ 150 million.

In addition to the corner winner in the capital, another player in the state was also awarded the amount of R$ 42,084.88. The game was held in the municipality of Fátima do Sul.

With four hits, 12,204 hitters in Brazil will receive R$ 931.08. Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The minimum bet, 6 numbers (single), costs R$ 4.50.

The winners have up to 90 days, after the date of the draw, to withdraw the awarded value, if this does not happen, the prize is transferred to the national treasury and applied to FIES (Fund for Financing for Higher Education Students).

The probability of winning in each Mega-Sena contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the category of bet placed. For single bets, the probability of winning the prize is 1 in 50,063,860.

Plays can be made until 6 pm on the day of the draws at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.