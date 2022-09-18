UFC Videos: Card Has Robocop Flip And Scary Submission | combat

UFC Sandhagen x Song was good for Brazil, who got three wins in the four fights involving athletes from the country, and the highlight of the event was Gregory Robocop, who made the co-main event against Chidi Njokuani. After getting a deep cut on his face as a result of an encounter knee, the Brazilian reacted and managed to knock him out in the second round in a bloody confrontation.
Gregory Rodrigues defeated Chidi Njokuani by TKO at 1min27s of R2 — Photo: Getty Images
In addition to Robocop, Rodrigo Zé Colmeia beat Tanner Boser by points, and Nikolas Motta knocked out Cameron VanCamp with powerful left-handed punches. Denise Gomes lost to Loma Lookboonme in her debut in the organization.
The event also featured Gillian Robertson’s submission against Mariya Agapova, who refused to tap out and, after the central referee’s interruption, was unconscious and shaking in the tough scene. Check out the best moments video below.:
UFC Sandhagen vs Song highlights
Cory Sandhagen defeated Song Yadong by TKO (medical stoppage) at 5min of R4
Gregory Rodrigues defeated Chidi Njokuani by TKO at 1min27s of R2
Andre Fili defeated Bill Algeo via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Joe Pyfer defeated Alen Amedovski by TKO at 3:55 of R1
Rodrigo Zé Colméia defeated Tanner Boser by split decision (30-27, 28-29 and 29-28)
Anthony Hernandez defeated Marc-André Barriault via submission at 1min53s of R3
Damon Jackson defeated Pat Sabatini by TKO at 1min09s of R1
Trevin Giles defeated Louis Cosce by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Loma Lookboonmee defeated Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Trey Ogden defeated Daniel Zellhuber by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Gillian Robertson defeated Mariya Agapova via submission at 2:19 of R2
Javid Basharat defeated Tony Gravely by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Nikolas Motta defeated Cameron VanCamp by TKO at 3:49 of R1
