Ukraine: Biden vows to react if Russia uses atomic bomb

Washington, United States. US President Joe Biden has once again warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against the use of chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine, at a time when the Ukrainian army leads a major counteroffensive to respond to the Russian invasion.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t,” Biden told Putin, who has promised a strong US response if Russia takes such a step.

“Don’t. Don’t. Don’t. You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II,” is what President Joe Biden says he would tell President Vladimir Putin if the Russian leader is contemplating the use of tactical nuclear or chemical weapons. Sunday, on 60 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/8xxaDnYcqj — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 16, 2022

“Russia would become a pariah in the world”

“It would change the course of the war in a way that hasn’t been seen since World War II,” the American president warned in an interview with CBS, which was first aired on Friday night.

Russia would “become even more of a pariah in the world, more than ever,” he added.

In recent weeks, Kiev forces have recovered swathes of territory in the east of the country that were previously occupied by the Russians.

Putin vows to continue Russian offensive in Ukraine

Despite the bad news, Vladimir Putin declared on Friday (16) that the offensive started in February in Ukraine will continue. “The plan doesn’t need changes… We’re in no hurry,” he said.