Understand what the intimate surgery performed by Gretchen is and what are the risks of the procedure – News

Singer Gretchen is known throughout Brazil for undergoing numerous aesthetic procedures. She has no problem taking on each of the interventions made, whether on the face or body. The last one was a intimate plastic surgery, had right to celebrate on the artist’s social networks.

The procedure, called lymphoplasty, can be performed in four areas of the female genital organ: on the labia minora, skin near the entrance to the vaginal canal; on the labia majora, outer part of the vulva; in the pubis, the fattest part in the frontal region of the vagina; and on the clitoris.

The indication of the procedure can be for aesthetic reasons or for health reasons, as guided by the plastic surgeon, Wandemberg Barbosa. “Resection of the labia minora is indicated when they become hypertrophic, that is, enlarged and cause pain during sexual intercourse and favor the accumulation of secretions and possible infections. In terms of aesthetics, women also seek surgeons to perform the procedure” , he says.

According to the NIH (National Institutes of Health), in the United States, the operation can be performed from the age of 12, but only in “extremely symptomatic cases, where the growth of the region can affect self-esteem, cause discomfort or social stigma”.

The NIH further explains that “the enlargement of the labia minora is congenital, although women claim that the growth is related to childbirth, hormone therapy and aging.”

Whether out of necessity or aesthetics, the risks of the procedure are small, but the choice of professionals who master the technique is essential.

“The risk really exists is when the surgeon does not master the technique and, all of a sudden, he can make a slip, causing injury to the clitoris or eventually bleeding”, emphasizes Barbosa.

The chances of a woman losing sensitivity are small. “The risk is minimal. With the mastery of the technique, the doctor removes the tissues that are enlarged to the base of the clitoris, without touching the region where it is”, says the doctor.

In order for the side effects to be even smaller, women need to respect medical guidelines in the post-surgical period. “After three or four days of the procedure, the patient is able to go back to work. From the point of view of sexual intercourse, we advise until the suture threads fall out, which takes around four weeks, so that the person can resume normality”, he points out.

The NIH also report other complications: “The most common complications are a slight separation of the labial border closure or a small fistula, occurring in less than 2% of cases. Chronic scar discomfort or interference with sexual intercourse is very rare and can be corrected. Occasionally, tissues or scars can elongate over time, but this can be easily repaired.”

There are also few contraindications. “If there is an infection associated with the genitalia, suddenly the patient has a presence of herpes zoster or, possibly, a skin tumor in the vicinity, surgery is not indicated”, highlights the doctor.

The US Department of Health adds that physicians should not operate on patients with body dysmorphic disorder, which are people who are overly concerned about one or more non-existent or subtle defects in appearance causing severe distress and/or impairing functional ability.

The procedure can be done in hospitals or well-equipped clinics, anesthesia is performed by sedation, a specialist must be present at the time of the operation, and the duration is up to 40 minutes.



