Vegetables that contribute to diabetic health

The best foods for people with diabetes are those high in fiber, such as whole grains, fresh fruits, and vegetable, which help keep blood sugar levels balanced. With that in mind, we prepared this article for you to know which vegetables contribute to diabetic health.

Read more: Diabetes: These foot symptoms can indicate problems

The best vegetables to take care of diabetic health

Vegetables should be consumed daily at lunch and, if possible, at dinner as well, as they help in the absorption of fat from food, preventing cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, heart attack or stroke.

We know that when it comes to greens and vegetables, everyone is welcome, but there are some that specifically contribute to the health of those with diabetes. Here are some good options to include in your routine:

Like all leafy greens, spinach is nutrient dense and extremely low in calories. It is also rich in iron, which is essential for healthy blood flow. Therefore, it is ideal that you add it to your routine, at lunch or snack preparation, for example.

The fiber in non-starchy vegetables like carrots helps us feel full and that’s why it’s recommended. In addition, they are also rich in vitamin A, which helps to boost immunity, in addition to making your eyes healthier.

Cucumber is a high-moisture vegetable that can really help keep you hydrated and full. In addition, a study was able to claim that its consumption will contribute to the control of blood glucose levels.

In addition to helping with satiety, the fiber in vegetables also acts as a prebiotic (good bacteria). Prebiotic fiber is fermented by our gut bacteria, helping them to thrive. In some cases, this helps in the metabolism of glucose and cholesterol, leading to a reduction in their levels.

Finally, but very importantly, green beans are full of benefits for our health, especially for diabetics. This legume contains vitamins A and C, as well as being rich in fiber. Thus, its consumption is indicated whenever possible, but avoid canned foods, it is preferable to consume fresh.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.