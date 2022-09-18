Viviane Araújo shows newborn with nanny in her mansion

Actress Viviane Araújo showed her baby and thanked her support network for the help

The actress Viviane Araújo delighted to show her newborn on the nanny’s lap. The famous is a first-time mom of a boy. Little Joaquim was born on the 3rd of September and is 18 days old. It is the result of the relationship between Rainha da Salgueiro and Mancha Verde with the businessman Guilherme Militãoto whom she is married.

On social media, the artist shares the good moments of motherhood. No mysteries, she has also shown the baby’s face as soon as he came into the world. Leaving his fans delighted with such cuteness of the newborn. “What a nice chill, right guys?!”, Vivi wrote when photographing the puppy with a very warm overalls, this cold week across the country.

This Saturday (17), the actress made a point of showing part of her support network and thanking her for the help. The famous mom has hired two nurses who help with the care of the baby and teach them even more about breastfeeding. Joaquim approved the choice of “aunties” and even poses sleeping in one of them’s laps, while Viviane Araújo records the moment of snuggle.

“Look now how I look, people, in her arms, in my nurse’s arms. How I like it, mother! Today is Thaynna’s day and tomorrow is Andréia’s day. I show her to you. She is another wonderful caregiver too. And I’m loving their care,” she confessed. Viviane Araújo.

In the cute record, made in Joaquim’s little room, in the family mansion, the baby sleeps comfortably. On the caregiver’s lap, he takes one of his hands to his face and appears in a charming pose, wearing gloves and a hat.

The fans of the famous did not save praise! “Too cute,” commented one netizen. Another vibrated: “Long live Joaquim!”. One remarked: “The cutest thing is them looking at him in love, drooling and enjoying every moment with him on their lap! Too beautiful! Congratulations to each of you.”

