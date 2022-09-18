Wagner Moura and Bruno Gagliasso among others launch the “Hymn to the Innominável”

The song “Hymn to the Nameless”, with lyrics by Carlos Rennomusic of Chico Brown and Pedro Luisand the participation of several artists such as Wagner Moura, Bruno Gagliasso, Lenine, Chico César, Zélia Duncan, André Abujamra and Monica Salmasoin addition to instrumental musicians, was launched this Saturday (17), at 11 am, on social networks.

The video, which is over thirteen minutes long, was created by Coletivo Bijari. The song has 200 metered verses, in addition to the chorus, it is performed by thirty interpreters. Cellist Jaques Morelenbaum makes a special appearance. The video will be hosted on the YouTube channel “’Hymn to the Nameless”.

See below from 11 am or here:

Declarations of the ‘unnamable’

According to Rennó, the lyrics were largely made during the pandemic, in five months of work, and then set to music. “The verses either quote literally or are based on statements given by the ‘unnameable’ and found on the internet and in newspapers.”

The “hymn” is divided into twenty parts, each dealing with different themes such as dictatorship and authoritarianism; racism, homophobia and machismo; and environmental destruction. Musically commenting on the contents, the arrangement by Xuxa Levy, the project’s music producer, introduces different sound atmospheres throughout the recording.

In addition to the video with the full version of the song, five more will be released, each corresponding to a “movement” and a standalone song.

“We created a language that refers to the gravity of the protest and could also point to the call for reconstruction that is present in the lyrics. The geometries refer to the deconstruction of the Brazilian flag, a metaphor for the established chaos, and other forms suggest new possible constructions in the junction of voices”, explains Geandre Tomazoni, from Estúdio Bijari.

“’Hymn’ to the Inominável” has artistic production by Rennó and executive by Guto Ruocco.

See below the names of the performers of the song:

Wagner Moura, Bruno Gagliasso, Lenine, Zélia Duncan, Chico César, Paulinho Moska, Marina Lima, Mônica Salmaso, José Miguel Wisnik, Leci Brandão, Chico Brown, Pedro Luís, Thaline Karajá, Jorge Du Peixe, Preta Ferreira, Dora Morelenbaum, Chico Chico, Luana Carvalho, Péricles Cavalcanti, Arrigo Barnabé, Cida Moreira, André Abujamra, Vitor da Trindade, Professor Pasquale, Ricardo Aleixo, Héloa, Hodari, Caio Prado and Marina Íris.

Musicians: Ana Karina Sebastião: bass Cauê Silva: percussion Fábio Pinczowski: keyboards Juba Carvalho: percussion Léo Mendes: guitar Thiago Silva: drums Webster Santos: guitars Xuxa Levy: typewriter and programming Special guest: Jacques Morelenbaum