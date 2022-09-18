Wagner Moura, Gagliasso and other celebrities make music against Bolsonaro

Wagner Moura, Bruno Gagliasso, Zélia Duncan and other celebrities released the song “Hino ao Inominável” today, against president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The lyrics, written by Carlos Rennó, recall Bolsonaro’s statements such as the denial that there was a dictatorship in Brazil, the preference for having a dead child over a homosexual one, and the refusal of scientific data on the pandemic and deforestation in the Amazon. The melody was made by Chico Brown and Pedro Luís.

The performers of the song are André Abujamra, Arrigo Barnabé, Bruno Gagliasso, Caio Prado, Cida Moreira, Chico Brown, Chico César, Chico Chico, Dexter, Dora Morelenbaum, Héloa, Hodari, Jorge Du Peixe, José Miguel Wisnik, Leci Brandão, Lenine , Luana Carvalho, Marina Íris, Marina Lima, Monica Salmaso, Paulinho Moska, Pedro Luís, Péricles Cavalcanti, Preta Ferreira, Professor Pasquale, Ricardo Aleixo, Thaline Karajá, Vitor da Trindade, Wagner Moura and Zélia Duncan.

“And in the real, the incredible, the unbelievable, entered like an unhappy nightmare. To the angry sound of an unreliable voice that says, and lies, and denies, and denies”, sings Wagner Moura in the lyrics.

Singers Caio Prado and Marina Íris recall when Bolsonaro said that black people from a quilombo weighed “seven arrobas” and were not fit to procreate: “As if we were, we black, animals. And he still insists that he is not racist and that racism is not exists in the country”, they add.

In the chorus, the artists sing: “But who will say that it is no longer imaginable to raise the country again from the ruins?”