Watch the “SBT” debate for the government of SP

In addition to open TV, the event will be broadcast by “Veja”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, radio “Nova Brasil FM” and portal “Terra”

The candidates in the race for the government of São Paulo participate this Saturday (17.Sep.2022) in another debate. The event will be held jointly by SBTmagazine Looknewspaper The State of São Pauloradio Nova Brasil FM and portal Earth.

The event will be broadcast live on SBTon open TV, and also through the platforms of all communication vehicles that are part of the poll. The meeting is held from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Candidates from parties that have at least 5 representatives in the National Congress were invited. Therefore, Fernando Haddad (PT), Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), Vinícius Poit (Novo) and Elvis Cezar (PDT) participate in the meeting.

The event will have 4 blocks, which will be divided as follows:

1st block – candidate asks candidate. Questions will be asked in order of lottery. Each one will ask and will be asked to answer only once. Whoever asks the question will have the right to reply, and whoever answers can make a rejoinder;

2nd block – 5 journalists, representing each of the vehicles, will ask questions to the candidates. Each of them will choose 2 candidates, 1 to answer and another to comment on the answer. The candidate who answers the journalist's question will have the right to reply after the comment;

3rd block – 2nd round of candidate question to candidate. This time, following the reverse order of the draw. As in the 1st block, each candidate will ask and answer only once. Whoever asks the question will have the right to reply, and whoever answers can make a rejoinder;

4th block – journalists ask questions, following the same rules as in the 2nd block. Finally, final considerations will be made.

This is the 3rd debate between candidates for the government of the most populous state in the country. The 1st was carried out by band, on the 7th of August. The 2nd was promoted by TV Cultura, UOL and the newspaper Newspaper on Tuesday (13.Sep.2022).