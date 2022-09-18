we tested the most cost-effective version of the SUV

If you insist on the best cost-benefit, read this text and test-drive the 130 hp Fastback Impetus 1.0, which brings 20 kgfm of torque and appears as the best option for Fiat’s new SUV coupe – and who knows , the most elegant in the range.

It’s R$ 140 thousand for the Impetus, against R$ 150 thousand for the Fastback Limited, equipped with a 1.3 turbo engine with 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm.

With the difference of R$ 10 thousand, you pay part of the IPVA and the insurance and still have a good change for some fuel tanks.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo that equips the entry-level Audace (R$ 130,000) and intermediate Impetus, surprised me again – I had already tested this engine in the Pulse, but I doubted that in a heavier car. he would be efficient. And is.

The choice of Impetus will also generate more savings when using the SUV, as the 1.3 turbo has an average consumption of 8 km/l. and 10 km/l on the road with gasoline.

The 1.0, in addition to providing healthy recovery, spends much less. Think of 10 km/l in the city and 12.5 km/l on the highway.

In the datasheet, the one-liter engine has an acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds In the 1.3, the time is 8.1 seconds, also with ethanol.

Well calibrated suspension

Regardless of the engine, the Fastback’s suspension deserves applause.

It is independent of the McPherson type at the front and has a rigid axle at the rear. Here I can mention the good work of the development team led by Márcio Tonani.

The new SUV coupe is fair and passes through streets full of potholes without “gritting your teeth” and transforming the plastic of the cabin into vibrant pieces.

The seats are stylish and comfortable for the driver, who still has a good H point. No craning your neck to see everything up front. Another relevant fact: the Fastback, with its 4.42 meters in length, has 19.2 cm of free height from the ground. The entry angle is 20.4° and the exit angle is 24.3°.

The technology on board is the same in the Impetus and Limited configurations, while the Audace version lags further behind in this regard.

The Fastback Impetus has almost everything from the Limited, except the engine, the Abarth signature, the wheels and the external finish of some parts, such as the “eyebrow” of the hood and some parts in piano black.

Cheaper and more elegant

As for us, I think the Fastback Impetus visual delivery is more elegant.

Inside there is similarity, with a slight refinement to 1.3. The 10.1-inch central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, plus the digital cluster, guarantee the charm for both.

The technology coexists with the plastic of the panel, which is far from being soft touch, but has a good finish in Impetus. It is worth mentioning the lack of courtesy lights on the sunshades. The gloss black finish of the center console, which features an electronic parking brake with auto hold, is also cool.

All three versions come with disc brakes at the front and the old drums at the rear. Despite this, they deliver efficiency. As in the Limited configuration, the Impetus also has 18-inch wheels and 215/45 tires.

In the case of large-frame wheels, the application of 19-inch units would fall better on all versions, but you would lose out in terms of comfort. It is worth noting that it is possible to optionally purchase these larger wheels.

Impressions at the wheel

Directing it is understanding that the Fastback will position itself among the best sellers in the segment.

One of the factors for this to happen is the indisputable coupe look – and I don’t agree when someone opens their mouths to call the Fiat launch of the BMW X4 poor. It’s an absurd comparison.

Meet, drive and see that it’s nothing like that. What you’ll find on the inside is similar to the Pulse, from the choice of one-zone air conditioning, single button to temperature and wind speed adjustment. Oh! The cooled induction charger works 100%, unlike the 2022 Jeep Commander line.

With the 1.0 engine, no vibration on board is expected. He walks well, he can step on it to feel. With the alerts and emergency braking and the lane reader, the adaptive cruise control did not miss me

Most drivers will really want to change gears and have fun with the paddles behind the steering wheel, as well as take a firm turn. Fastback passes security.

In this regard, by the way, the SUV has front, side, chest and head cd airbags for the driver and passengers, in all versions. At Audace, the wheels are 17″ rims, I just want to see how they look.

Just to remember

The trunk capacity reported by Fiat is 600 liters of gross volume and is the largest in the category of compact SUVs.

With the rear seats folded down, the space in the luggage compartment rises to 1,087 litres. When we look at the VDA standard (another trunk unit of measurement), the volume drops to 516 liters. Still, the Fastback has the biggest trunk among its competitors.

