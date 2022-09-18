web asks for expulsion of Vini after pushing Thomaz

Vini Büttel got out of control after the first party of A Fazenda 14, on the night of this Friday (16/9), and the public asks for his expulsion from the reality show on Record. During an argument, the former From Vacation with Ex hit Alex Gallate and pushed Thomaz Costa, which viewers interpreted as aggression.

The “fire in the hay” started when Vini called Alex “poisonous” during a conversation with Kerline Cardoso, justifying that he had given rope to the discussion between the ex-BBB and Deolane Bezerra.

Vini Büttel takes on Alex Gallate and pushes Thomaz Costa in A Fazenda 14 Vini Büttel takes on Alex Gallate and pushes Thomaz Costa in A Fazenda 14Record/Play Deolane and Deborah in The Farm Deolane and Deborah during a fight in The FarmPlayback/Record TV Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Farm 14 – message – production – record Pawns receive message from production The Farm 14 The Farm 14Playback / PlayPlus 0

Alex overheard the conversation and countered: “I wound up the *****! You are crazy! And now you’re calling me poisonous. Respect me! Don’t call me poisonous! Use the right words.” As he spoke, the pawn gestured holding a hanger that passed close to Vini’s face, heating up the beef.

“Pass this near me again for you to see! Be macho! Repeat what you did. Pass that again close to my face. I will break you. Repeat!”, threatened the former On Vacation with Ex, braving his rival.

Thomaz Costa tried to break up the fight to prevent a possible aggression, but he was pushed hard by Vini and fell on the bed. The scene generated public revolt, which demanded on social networks the expulsion of the competitor for assaulting the former actor of the soap opera Carrossel.

In addition to being a gossip, Vini is very aggressive in, he went on top of yag lol#The farm #FestaAFZenda pic.twitter.com/ZIUWq3LEjY — Le fenty (@fenty013) September 17, 2022