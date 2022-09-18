What are the effects of eating junk food for kids?

Junk food These are high-calorie, low-nutrient foods. Also known as “junk”, these types of foods are considered unhealthy, since in excess they can have consequences for those who consume them. Such foods are very delicious and much desired by the children, but their frequent consumption can affect them. So in today’s article, we’re going to talk about 7 unhealthy foods and smart swap options.

Junk food diet

To maintain a healthy eating lifestyle, you need to prioritize a diet rich in lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, carbohydrates and good fats.

A diet shouldn’t be restrictive, it should meet your needs in a light way. That is, it is important to maintain a healthy routine, but not deprive yourself of consuming some junk food when you feel like it or on a special date.

The way that parents guide the feeding of a child from a young age will contribute a lot to their food future. If the child has always been used to eating fruits and vegetables, for example, when he grows up, he will not have so much trouble maintaining a healthier lifestyle. That’s why it’s important for parents to maintain a flexible healthy diet, where the child can meet their energy and nutrient needs and don’t deprive them of eating something they want from time to time.

Unhealthy foods are rich in ingredients that are not very good for the body, they are these:

1. Simple sugar

Excess sugar can cause inflammation, increase weight, cause cavities and decrease intestinal motility. Canned juices, for example, which are usually present in children’s diets, are rich in simple sugars. A smart trade-off would be to make a natural juice using a drop of lemon and honey, giving the juice a sweeter flavor.

2. Common salt

Fast foods are high in sodium. Its excess consumption can lead to high blood pressure and fluid retention in the body’s tissues. A smart exchange is instead of ordering this type of food, try to cook it at home. That way you have control of the amount of sodium and fat being used in the preparation.

3. White flour

Flours are simple carbohydrates and have a high sugar content, which can increase blood sugar levels and also lead to increased body weight.

A smart trade-off is to use oat flour – rich in nutrients and fiber – in place of white flour.

4. Fats

Our body needs fat to meet the body’s energy needs. There are 2 types of fat: saturated fat – animal origin – and trans fat – vegetable oils.

Saturated fat should be consumed in moderation, as its exaggerated consumption can increase LDL cholesterol. Trans fats should also be avoided as much as possible, as their excess in addition to increasing LDL cholesterol, decreases HDL and increases the amount of triglycerides in the body. A smart trade-off would be to consume plant-based fats like omega-3s.