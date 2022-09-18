What are the most hated zodiac signs in the world? See ranking with the top 3

All the Zodiac signs have good and bad sides. However, some signs are more hated because they carry some characteristics that are not so pleasant for the general public.

When they don’t like you, for example, they can get into direct conflict or even seek revenge. In astrology, the zodiac signs most hated are:

Scorpion

Scorpios are dedicated their goals and work tirelessly to achieve them. However, they can also be highly vindictive and manipulative, depending on the context.

The natives of this sign are also known to provoke and irritate others. Their aggressive nature makes them difficult to get along with others.

Twins

People born under the sign of Gemini are often seen as deceitful. People with the Gemini zodiac sign are considered “fake” people who do not engage in any serious commitments.

Also, they will always find it difficult to keep secrets as they love to gossip. Geminis, however, have a wide range understanding above all, what intrigues them and they are excellent communicators.

Lion

Leos are self-confident, courageous and risk-taking. On the other hand, they are often hated for their need for attention. Whatever the circumstance, they always look for methods to focus all their attention on themselves.

In addition, Leos are selfish and have little time to attend to the concerns of others. Despite this, they are also creative, talented and sincere.