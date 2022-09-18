what can change the market next week

Follow below the facts that should deserve the attention of the corn market next week.

The tips are from analyst at Safras Consultoria, Fernando Henrique Iglesias.

– Negotiations at the ports were once again the highlight throughout the week;

– Brazilian corn remains in high demand internationally;

– Negotiations took place in Santos and Paranaguá above R$90 per bag during the week;

– From the point of view of domestic supply, there are two points to be considered when a greater volume of supply can be evidenced, at the end of the month when the producer’s debts are due and at the turn of the year with the need to free up space in the warehouses for the entry of the harvest of soy;

– Freight makes supply in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina more expensive;

– Weekly net sales and harvest evolution will be important variables for the formation of a short-term trend;

– The advance of the harvest is a factor of decline in the short term;

– The shortfall in the European harvest still refers to a scenario of very tight stocks, which refers to a strong impetus for exports from Brazil and the United States;

– The Chinese corn crop is taking place within its normal range despite the unfavorable weather, which ends up keeping the country away from purchases during this semester.