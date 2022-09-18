What happens to an MEI that has never moved?

The Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) was created with the aim of regularizing the situation of informal and self-employed professionals. Thus, to be registered as MEI, the professional must be of legal age and have a maximum income of R$ 81 thousand per year, an average of R$ 6,750.00 per month.

However, many people open a CNPJ MEI, with the idea of ​​starting their own business, however, after opening the company, they do not move their business and leave the company stopped.

Although it is a common situation for thousands of new entrepreneurs, it is necessary to be careful if you opened a CNPJ and did not pay attention to the requirements of the category.

I opened my MEI, but I never moved, and now?

In summary, the micro-entrepreneur is obliged to contribute monthly, regardless of whether the company has been moved or the revenue obtained.

Even if the microentrepreneur has not issued an invoice with the CNPJ, the MEI must pay its contribution.

Therefore, if you have opened a CNPJ MEI and because you have not used it, you have not paid the contributions, there are certainly outstanding debts.

DAS

The monthly contribution of the MEI is made through the Collection Document of the Simples Nacional do Microentrepreneur Individual (DAS-MEI).

How is the DAS calculated?

All MEI financial obligations are included in the DAS. The amount to be paid varies according to the type of microenterprise:

Trade and Industry: R$ 56.00 (including INSS and ICMS);

Services: R$ 50.00 (including INSS and ISS);

Trade and Services: R$ 61.00 (including INSS, ICMS/ISS).

What happens if I never paid the DAS?

If the MEI has failed to comply with the duty to pay the DAS, it will be accumulating debts that have generated imputations, such as:

Fine of 0.33% per day of delay, limited to 20% of the amount;

Interest based on the monthly Selic Rate;

1% charge for the month of payment.

In addition, those who do not regularize the payment of the DAS may suffer the following penalties:

Loss of INSS benefits;

Have the CNPJ canceled – after two years without payment of the DAS-MEI;

Be enrolled in the Active Debt of the Union – after two years without payment of DAS-MEI.

