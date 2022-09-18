What is it and its main benefits!

While many people are looking for more information about the goji berry and increasingly buying this fruit, others have never heard about it. This is because it is a fruit that has been known for a very short time, and those who already know it are part of the group that invests in healthy eating. However, if you don’t know about this fruit, keep reading this article and check out its numerous benefits.

Read more: Angiosperms – Types of Fruits

Which is?

The goji berry, also called goji berry, is a fruit of a native plant called Lycium chinense and Lycium barbarum, in Asia. Which, its demand began to increase after people became aware of its various qualities, among them its benefits in the slimming process.

What are the main benefits?

Among the many nutritional properties that goji berries have, what ends up drawing the most attention is the large amount of vitamin C, which is much greater than the amount found in oranges. This aspect brings benefits such as collagen production, strengthening of the immune system, improvement in iron absorption and tissue formation, such as bones, muscles, blood vessels, among others.

In addition, goji berry also has a strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action, it also helps to reduce cellulite, balances cholesterol levels and contributes to the prevention of diabetes. The latter occurs because the fruit regulates blood sugar and protects the heart and brain. Finally, goji berry also collaborates to prevent vision problems and provide photoprotection, thus protecting vision.

How to consume?

To obtain all these benefits, it is necessary to consume two spoons of dehydrated goji berries a day, or 120 ml of juice. Super important tips are: Consume them first thing in the morning, as this will help in the proportion of energy and to consume a lot of liquid. In addition, they can be consumed as a snack or incorporated into what you are going to drink or eat.