What’s New in Fortnite Battle Royale in Chapter 3: Season 4 — Paradise

At the Chapter 3: Fortnite Season 4 — Paradise, a mysterious substance appeared on the Island. Chromium will consume everything, Chromium will be everything. Embrace Chrome, color structures, color yourself and experience the power of chrome weapons.

go through walls

Not even wood, stone, brick or metal can stop Chromium. Has your enemy built a structure to defend himself? Just launch one Chromatizer on a wall to make it penetrable. Traverse buildings to surprise your opponents!

Chromatizer.

A New “Way” to Fight

If you cannot defeat your enemy, join to him. Cast a Colorizer to color your own body. Become pure chrome for a limited time, gaining temporary immunity to fire damage and becoming Goop when taking off. But don’t let the Goo fool you. In this form, you move faster, have immunity to fall damage, and gain the aerial shot ability. give a shot against any building piece to make it chrome and be able to walk through it!

He Arrived Chrome A Wave

Chrome not only wants to dominate points of interest, but is also building a new one. go up to the Messenger’s Sanctuary (next to the abandoned Sanctuary) and reach the top of this glorious hexagonal tower.

a new height

Driven by the fear of Chrome, some places on the Island, such as Condomínio Cânion, feel more “protected” in the heights. Attack from above in this expanding PI, now called misty abodes. How to get there? use one of Directional Launchers available in different places on the Island to reach the high ground.

Directional Launcher.

It only gets better with time

EvoChrome Shotgun.

The arrival of Chromium made it possible to create EvoChrome Shotgun It’s from EvoCromo Burst Rifle. These weapons can be found at Chrome chests and their rarity increases with the damage dealt to opponents. Raise weapon rarity from Uncommon to Mythic!

EvoChrome Burst Rifle.

AdC Weapons (Before Chrome)

Not everything before paradise was bad… Relive times gone by with weapons taken from the vault and weapons from the old Season In Vibe:

Auxiliary Pistol

Cartridge Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Rapid Fire SMG

Submachine gun with suppressor

Guard Assault Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle

Sniper Rifle (AE Rifle)

Hunter’s Sniper Rifle

Grenade

Firefly Glass

Harpoon

Shadowtracker (Exotic weapon)

The Slam (Exotic weapon)

Smoking Sniper Rifle (Exotic weapon)

Boogie-woogie bomb (technically not a weapon, but it looks like one)

Shockwave Grenade (not a weapon either, but here it is)

Precision Never Hurts

Hunter’s Sniper Rifle, released in Chapter 3: Season 1 — Twist.

Speaking of which, we’ve increased the damage and headshot multipliers for precision weapons in general (including those still in the vault). Experienced marksmen and skilled shooting masters can rejoice, because now one shot can be all it takes to bring a player back to the Lobby. Keep your finger on the trigger (if your aim is sharp) and take good shots at opponents with some Sniper Rifles you already know. (Including Construction Zero!)

Hunter’s Sniper Rifle : Increased damage and headshot multipliers

hunting rifle : Increased damage and headshot multipliers

Automatic Sniper Rifle : Increased damage and headshot multipliers

Lever Action Rifle : Increased damage and headshot multipliers

Sniper Rifle with Suppressor : increased damage

Semiautomatic Sniper Rifle : increased damage

Energy Weapon : increased damage

Bolt Sniper Rifle : increased damage

Heavy Sniper Rifle : increased headshot multiplier

Meteorological Sniper Rifle : increased headshot multiplier

Smoking Sniper Rifle: increased explosive damage

Keys to Success

Chrome is not the only way to “unlock” your potential. There’s a good chance you’ll find Keys on the island. use them to open safes that contain loot! Low Security Safes need only one Key, while the Maximum Security Safes require two keys (and grant more items!). After collecting one or more Keys, look for lock symbols on your map that will guide you to the Vaults.

Retreat to Bunker

Are you under enemy attack? Use the powerful and fast protection of pocket bunker, which will replace the Portable this Season. Throw a Pocket Bunker into the ground to instantly create a 1×1 sized structure with reinforced metal walls, a versatile ramp, doors and tires that push invaders away. No need to build anything!

Chapter 3: Season 4 Battle Pass

Form a versatile team on this journey through paradise. With the purchase of this Season’s Battle Pass, you automatically unlock the Paradigm — Reality-659…if Chromium’s enemies interest you. Advance in Battle Pass to unlock spider-gwen and the following characters:

bytes

Ursulus

meowskeletal

Helena Rosa

Simile

Chromium devotees need not worry either. THE messenger can be unlocked over the course of the Season!

Sliding Kick

Uhul! You will now knock back opposing players by swiping at them!

Competitive Notes

Hardware Restrictions

Starting this Season, players using restricted devices that offer or attempt to offer a competitive advantage will receive an in-game warning. In this case, the player will have to remove the hardware and restart Fortnite if they want to continue playing. Any attempt to circumvent this restriction will result in a permanent ban from Fortnite. Cronus Zen and Cronus Max are some of the restricted devices.

We will continue to inspect hardware that gives players an edge. Learn more about hardware restrictions here: fn.gg/RestrictedHardware

