When it launches, story, characters and everything else about the game

God of War: Ragnaroktakes place three years after the 2018 game event, with atreus a little older as he tries to understand his origins and the importance of his given name — Loki. The search for answers will trigger at the height of the Ragnarokthe end of Nordic times.

Kratos will help your child on his journey through explanations, accompanied again by the head of pamper. At some point in their quest the characters will meet with tyr, the Norse God of War. He was mentioned in the previous game, where everyone believed he was dead, but that he was only trapped and will be rescued by Kratos — to be an ally or an enemy.

As Ragnarok approaching war against Asgard will be inevitable and new enemies will be in the way of atreus. One of them is Thorwho briefly appeared in a post-credits scene from the previous game.

But old rivals are also present. Freyawho swore to destroy Kratos and his son after defeating baldur, will be back. Formerly an ally, the character harbors a great rage against the protagonists and will do anything to avenge the death of her descendant.