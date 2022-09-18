When it launches, story, characters and everything else about the game

Kratos’ return is near
09/17/2022
God of War: Ragnarok is the direct sequel to the game released in 2018, concluding the Norse saga. Kratos is present again along with his son Atreus they must venture through the nine realms as the end of the worlds approaches.
In addition to returning to Sony’s beloved franchise, Ragnarok is the first God of War game being released for the PlayStation 5, leaving gamers curious to see Santa Monica, developer of the game it has to offer. But what do we already know about this release?
History
God of War: Ragnaroktakes place three years after the 2018 game event, with atreus a little older as he tries to understand his origins and the importance of his given name — Loki. The search for answers will trigger at the height of the Ragnarokthe end of Nordic times.
Kratos will help your child on his journey through explanations, accompanied again by the head of pamper. At some point in their quest the characters will meet with tyr, the Norse God of War. He was mentioned in the previous game, where everyone believed he was dead, but that he was only trapped and will be rescued by Kratos — to be an ally or an enemy.
As Ragnarok approaching war against Asgard will be inevitable and new enemies will be in the way of atreus. One of them is Thorwho briefly appeared in a post-credits scene from the previous game.
But old rivals are also present. Freyawho swore to destroy Kratos and his son after defeating baldur, will be back. Formerly an ally, the character harbors a great rage against the protagonists and will do anything to avenge the death of her descendant.
Characters
Ragnarok bring it again Kratos, the Greek God of Waralong with his son atreus on a journey through the nine realms of mythology nordic. In addition to the duo, some other characters return in the new game, such as the dwarves. brok and sindri, Freya and pamper.
Among the new characters we have angrbodaknown in mythology for being the wife of Loki, Skol and Hatigreat grandson wolves of the God of Mischief, tyrthe Norse God of War, and Durlin, brother of the Dwarf God. Angrboda and Tyr will be Kratos’ allies, while Durlin will be a new trader joining Brok and Sindri.
As this game will close the Norse Saga it is expected that Odin play an important role in the narrative. However, so far we have a few confirmed villains in the sequel besides the Freya. Thor it’s yours Mjolnir will clash with Leviathan’s Ax of Kratos, and the fire giant out it will also be a grandiose boss battle.
New Scenarios
Unlike the first game of nordic sagain Ragnarok it will be possible to explore all nine realms: including vanaheim, Asgard and svartalfheimlocations that cannot be accessed on the God of War of 2018,. Some of these can already be seen briefly in the latest trailer.
The realms that were already present in the previous game will be expanded, and will undergo changes such as the forest where Kratos and her son live that will be taken by the icy winds of Filbunwinterknown as the prelude to the Ragnarok.
Kratos’ Gameplay and Weapons
Kratos returns to combat with a variety of weapons and abilities. The big star is again the Leviathan’s Ax introduced in the 2018 game. Your Blades of Furya highlight of the original trilogy, also return, but with some news shown in the game trailer released on State of Play of September.
like in games Playstation 2Kratos can use the blades as a hook to move between platforms, and throw stone blocks at enemies. O Guardian Shieldgiven by his wife, is also present in some moments of the trailer with a slightly different design from the previous game.
atreus it’s yours Claw bow will also be important to the game’s combat. According to the developers, the character will have even more skills during the journey, as the boy has matured over the past three years. It is still not possible to know what your new skills are and also if Kratos will gain other weapons during the story.
Accessibility
Following other games Sonyas The Last of Us Part I, God of War Ragnarok has a wide variety of Accessibility options. From simpler things like mapping of all the control buttonsto more complex functions, such as the high contrast.
In this new functionality it is possible to add color to the characters, enemies, targets and items. The chosen color will be applied to the character or object making it stand out in relation to the scenery, helping people with limited vision and color blindness. It will also be possible to reduce background saturation making the game easier to see.
In addition to the new mode, the game has automatic crossings, where the jumping and climbing actions are automated. There is also a navigation aidwhich points the camera at the objective that is not in combat, in addition to the possibility of activating sound indicators for when an interactive icon is available.
At subtitles and interfaces can also be fully customized, with size increase, color change and icon placement. at launch Ragnarok will have more than 60 different features aimed at accessibility.
When does it launch?
after a long wait God of War: Ragnarok will be released on the day November 9, 2022, just over 4 years since the previous game. The game is already in pre sale in digital media in PS Store per BRL 299.90 for Playstation 4 and BRL 349.90 for the PlayStation 5.
THE pre sale is also now available for physical media on Amazon for BRL 279.90 the version of Playstation 4 and BRL 329.90 for the PlayStation 5. Unfortunately the collector’s edition of the game is not available in Brazil.