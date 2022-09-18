When will the 2022 salary bonus be paid?

The salary bonus payment schedule is delayed. The reason, according to the Federal Government, was the allocation of resources to urgently meet the needs that have arisen since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. What will be the PIS/Pasep payment forecast for 2022? See what the new deadlines are.

Workers awaiting payment for the 2022 base year will have to wait a little longer. It is good to remember that so far the money for the year 2021 has not even been paid, so it should be for next year.

2022 salary bonus

So far there is no calendar that indicates when the money will be transferred to the citizens who are entitled to it. By law, the right thing would be that the amount for 2021 had been paid in 2022, as the others could follow the same model. But that’s not quite what happens in practice. The money for 2021 should stay for 2023.

The 2022 salary bonus should take even longer. The expectation is that the government manages to reorganize the calendar with two payments next year, but this is just speculation, that is, there is no official announcement.

is entitled to PIS/Pasep the worker who:

Received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

They have the data updated by the employer in RAIS or e-Social;

Has been registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years.

As usual, the value of the benefit paid to the citizen depends exclusively on the number of months worked in the reference year. So, see below how this calculation:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months – BRL 202;

3 months – BRL 303;

4 months – BRL 404;

5 months – BRL 505;

6 months – BRL 606;

7 months – BRL 707;

8 months – BRL 808;

9 months – BRL 909;

10 months – BRL 1,010;

11 months – BRL 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

To find out if you have money to receive, the worker who is entitled to PIS can make the query through the service channels of Caixa Econômica Federal. Those who receive the Pasep need to look for the means of communication of Banco do Brasil.