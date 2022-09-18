where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Palmeiras and Santos face each other today (18), at 18:30, at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

While the hosts come from three games without defeats, Peixe lost the last two and saw coach Lisca resign. Therefore, Orlando Ribeiro, coach of the under-20 team, will be in charge of the team on an interim basis.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Premiere and SporTV. The UOL Scoreboard will follow everything in real time.

place and time

The duel will take place at Allianz Parque, at 18:30 (Brasília time).

lineups

PALM TREES: Weverton; Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Scarpa and Tabata; Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson (Nathan), Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Soteldo; Lucas Braga, Lucas Barbosa and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Orlando Ribeiro.

embezzlement

PALM TREES: Jailson, who is recovering from surgery on his right knee, and Veiga, who has operated on his right ankle.

SAINTS: Rodrigo Fernández, recovering from a thigh injury.

Arbitration

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA) (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA) and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA) (SP)