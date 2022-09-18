Which Brazilian actors star in international Netflix productions like Bruno Gagliasso de Santo?

Advertising Could not load ad

not surprising that Holy gives Netflix debuted and has already entered the top 10 as the most watched series on the streaming platform. This probably has a reason: Bruno Gagliasso.

The famous Brazilian actor who starred in many telenovelas has gained enough popularity for subscribers to Netflixeasily arouse curiosity to check out any new work he is doing.

And the most recent was the police production Holywhere he stars with the Spanish actor Raúl Arevalo.

However, Bruno Gagliasso is far from being the first Brazilian actor to brighten up one of the original productions of Netflix.

Check out some other Brazilian actors and actresses who are featured on the streaming platform:

Troy: The Fall of a City (2018)

Alfred Enoch

British-Brazilian actor, best known for playing Dean Thomas in the film series Harry Potter and Wes Gibbins in the drama television series How to Defend an Assassincan be seen in the series Troy: The Fall of a City (2018) from Netflix.

13 Reasons Why (2017 – 2020)

Henry Zaga

Born in Brasília, Distrito Federal, Zaga gained recognition early in his career, when he was cast as Josh Diaz in the TV series MTV Teen Wolf. Then he made the superhero Marvel Roberto da Costa / Sunspot in the spin-off film by X-Men, The New Mutants.

The 29-year-old actor later appeared in the film. XOXO: Life is a Party (2016) and in the series 13 Reasons Why (2017 – 2020), both from Netflix.

Locke & Key (2020 – 2022)

Laysla de Oliveira

Daughter of a family of Brazilian origin, the actress born in Toronto, Canada, became known for her roles in the productions Netflix Locke & Key (2020 – 2022) and Field of Fear (2019).

Invisible City (2021 – present)

Marco Pigossi

This actor born in São Paulo has already been featured in some soap operas, but can also be seen in the productions of Netflix Tidelands (2018), high seas (2019 – 2020) and Invisible City (2021 – present).

7 Prisoners (2021)

Rodrigo Santoro

At 47 years of age, we can say that Rodrigo Santoro is one of the most successful Brazilian players in international markets.

He is best known for his portrayal of the Persian king Xerxes in the film 300 (2006) and its sequel 300: Rise of an Empire (2014). Other famous movies include Seven Headed Beast (2001), carandiru (2003), Simply love (2003), Che (2008), The Scam of the Year (2009) and River (2011).

He also appeared in the television series lost (2004 – 2010) and in Westworld (2016 – present). Among the productions of Netflixwe can find it at power (2020) and 7 prisoners (2021).

Narcos (2015 – 2017)

Wagner Moura

the renowned Wagner Mouraworld-renowned as an actor, director, musician and journalist, achieved fame for roles in Elite squad (2007), its sequel Elite Squad 2: The Enemy Is Now Another (2010) and Elysium (2013).

Moura was one of the Brazilian actors who most acted in original productions of Netflix. Among them, we find Wasp Network – Network of Spies (2019), Sergio (2020) and hidden agent (2022). He received a nomination for Golden Globe for his role as Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of the series Netflix Narcos (2015–2017).