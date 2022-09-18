Which popes and saints did Queen Elizabeth meet?

The world received, on the 8th of September, the news of death gives queen elizabeth II. With 96 years of life and 7 decades of reign, she collected encounters with different personalities, including Popes and even saints.

Next, we will recall what these meetings were and the great names of the Catholic Church with which the monarch had contact.

1. Pope Francis (2014)

To celebrate 100 years of the return of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and the Holy See, the queen elizabeth II and Pope Francis met at the Vatican in April 2014.

On the occasion, both had the opportunity to talk a little, and the monarch gave some gifts to the leader of the Catholic church.

2. Pope Benedict XVI (2010)

Francis’ predecessor also had the opportunity to meet with Elizabeth II. This time, the meeting took place during a visit by Benedict XVI to the UK in September 2010.

The meeting was very pleasant for both, and the now pope emeritus came to classify it as “very cordial and characterized by the exchange of concerns about the well-being of the people and the role of Christian values ​​in society”.

3. Saint John Paul II (1980, 1982 and 2000)

One of the Catholic Church’s recent saints, Pope John Paul II (who now goes by St. John Paul II) also had the chance to contact Queen Elizabeth II on three different occasions.

At the first meeting that took place at the Vatican in 1980, Elizabeth II was accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip. In May 1982, Pope John Paul II went to Buckingham Palace, and the last meeting was in October 2000, when the Queen traveled to the Vatican for a private meeting.

It is worth remembering that the canonization of John Paul II took place in 2014, marking the second saint in chronological order known to the monarch.

4. Mother Teresa of Calcutta (1983)

The only known saint alive by Queen Elizabeth II was Mother Teresa of Calcutta. The meeting in question took place in 1983 and, despite not having an abundant amount of detail, at the time the monarch received from the mother as a gift an Order of Merit plaque.

5. Pope John XXIII (1961)

Going back a little further in time, Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had an audience with Pope John XXIII in May 1961. It is worth remembering that the canonization of Saint John XXIII and Saint John Paul II took place on the same day, so by historical logic John XXIII he was the first saint known to the queen.

6. Pope Pius XII (1951)

This earliest encounter marked Elizabeth II’s first contact with a Pope. However, the chat in question took place in 1951, a year before she became the queen of the United Kingdom.