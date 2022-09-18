Who can withdraw R$ 1 thousand through Caixa Tem in September?

Created by the federal government in partnership with Caixa Econômica Federal, the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital) is still available at Caixa Tem application. With it, it is possible to take out loans from up to BRL 1 thousand uncomplicated.

Read more: FGTS collection continues until the 7th of each month; see when it changes

The product is aimed at individuals who undertake or want to start a small business, but need money to invest. Millions of Brazilians are able to take out microcredit.

Created in March, the program also serves individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs), but in this case the credit limit is up to R$3,000. All funds used are from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and are guaranteed by the Caixa Microfinance Guarantee Fund (FGM).

Digital SIM Conditions

As mentioned, conditions are slightly different for individuals and MEIs. For the first group, the limit offered is BRL 1,000, with an interest rate starting at 1.95% per month and up to 24 months to pay.

Individual microentrepreneurs can take out a loan of up to R$3,000, with an interest rate of 1.99% per month and the same 24 months to pay off the debt. Hiring, in this case, is only available at Caixa branches.

Dirty name and CNPJ

Credit is also available for negative consumers, that is, with a dirty name on the lists of bodies such as Serasa and SPC Brasil. The only requirement is that the debt does not exceed BRL 3,000 at the time of application.

Another important point is that the MEI needs to have at least 12 months of activity with the CNPJ before applying for the loan. It is worth remembering that the maximum revenue of the category is R$ 81 thousand per year.

How to apply for credit in Caixa Tem?

Hiring for individuals is available directly on the Caixa Tem app, but only at Caixa branches for MEIs. The interested party must update the tool with the requested documents, and then access the “Crédito Caixa Tem” menu to proceed with the contract.

After approval of the order, the amount is deposited into the contractor’s digital savings account within 7 business days.