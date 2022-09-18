Who dies in Boku No Hero? All My Hero Academia Manga Deaths

All relevant deaths from the manga so far!
Warning: Spoiler Alert!
My Hero Academia It’s getting closer and closer to its end and fans couldn’t be more apprehensive. After so many losses of important characters to the plot, the feeling that remains is that no one is exactly safe and a new death it can happen at any time.
The anime, however, still hasn’t covered all these events having their sixth season scheduled to be released in October 2022. Do you only follow the animated version and are you curious about who has died in the manga? In the list below you can check which of the characters relevant to the plot are gone!
Is your favorite among them?
Magne
Magne it’s the villain’s codename Kenji Hishiiki. She was part of League of Villains It’s from Vanguard Action Squad acting as one of the main antagonists of the Training Camp Arch.
was killed by overhall right at the beginning of the arc Shie Hassaikai, during the League of Villains meeting with him. When the League decides to decline the antagonist’s offer, he uses his ability to disintegrate one of the group’s members as a warning and the chosen one turns out to be Kenji. She is then disintegrated as a demonstration of the extent of Overhall’s powers.
Sir, Nighteye
sir nighteye was the first hero to actually die in the plot of My Hero Academia (outside of flashbacks) and this ended up shocking some fans at the time. His death happens near the end of the Shie Hassaikai arc in confrontation with overhall.
He suffers a very serious wound in the abdomen caused by the main antagonist of the arc and does not die immediately, having been rescued on the spot after Overhall was defeated. Unfortunately, he does not survive his injuries and passes away in hospital.
snatch
Another fatal victim of the Shie Hassaikai bow was Higawara Sajinalso known by the name of hero Sand Hero: Snatch. He was part of the escort Police Force who drove Overhall after his arrest.
Despite his efforts to prevent Overhall from being rescued, Snatch was eventually killed by the villains.
twice
twice was another villain who met his end in the pages of the manga by My Hero Academia. The character was already a well-known figure in the League of Villains, having actively participated in several other arcs.
He met his end during the arc Paranormal Liberation Warduring a fight against the character hawks. The confrontation takes place when Hawks reveals himself to be a double agent in the service of the heroes in the midst of the League.
The character’s intention was not to kill Twice, having left him on the verge of death, but the antagonist gets up and makes several clones of himself, still in order to defeat his opponent. This ultimately leads the hero to deliver the final blow and finish off Twice once and for all.
midnight
One of the biggest surprises of the plot was certainly the death of midnight. the teacher of AU he was actively present in the lives of the protagonists from the first episodes and his departure took many fans by surprise.
The heroine died during an attack by the League of Villains, in the Paranormal Liberation War arc, in a confrontation against Gigantomachia and other villains who were being carried by him on his back. His death occurs in chapter #278 while the plot was focusing on other events, but was later confirmed in issue #296.
Chitose Kizuki
Chitose, which is also known as curiouswas an executive at the Liberation Army who had a real obsession with the villain’s life trajectory Himiko Toga. This obsession was the main reason for his death.
It is during the fight between the two that Himiko develops the ability to copy not only the appearance of others, but also their Quirks. While trying to run away from Chitose, Toga transforms into uraraka and starts using the zero gravity aspiring heroine to crush her opponent, resulting in her death.
Star and Stripe
Star and Stripe was an American heroine presented in the plot practically to die. Her participation was brief, but it impressed readers due to her charisma and her relationship with All Mightresponsible for saving his family during an exchange he made when she was still small.
She dies in confrontation with Shigaraki after he touches your face and uses the decay, ability that allows you to disintegrate things. But, before dying, the heroine realizes that the villain is going to steal her Quirk and gives one last order through her, causing her power to turn against Shigaraki’s other Quirks, exploding him from the inside out. But, as he is one of the main villains of the work, that was not the end of it.
X-Less
X-Less was a character who had little participation in the plot, but whose death took place at a very important moment for the plot. The hero was one of those on guard in the Jaku Hospital while Shigaraki, in a coma, was kept there.
During the execution of his mission, he notices that the machine used by the character Kyuudai Garaki produces a drug capable of destroying Quirks and uses its powers to end it. The problem is that at the same moment Shigaraki wakes up and uses the decay on it and delete it.
majestic
Magic Hero: Majestic was the mentor of Yaoyorozu Momo and Tokage Setsuna when they started their internships. He was in the group led by edgeshot during the Paranormal Liberation War arc.
Died during confrontation with the villain Gigantomachia before the eyes of his Momo, his pupil. In the end, Gigantomachia was eventually defeated, but not before crushing the hero, resulting in a violent and disastrous death.
Crust and Native
Their names were among those disclosed in Chapter #296 as killed in action in the Paranormal Liberation War. Crust was the sixth most powerful hero in the world and he was always cheerful as All Might. Native, on the other hand, was a professional hero who appeared during the arc of Stain and tried to prevent students from getting involved in the fight against Hero Killer.
Katsuki Bakugou
This death may not be final, but it did indeed happen. Katsuki Bakugoualso known by his hero name Great Explosion Murder God Dynamightis one of the main characters of boku no hero. Thus, all readers were shocked by the confirmation of his death in chapter #363 of the manga.
He was killed by his own Quirk during a clash with Shigaraki, in the final arc. He pushed his Quirk to the limits of his body, which resulted in an explosion from the inside out that landed him in cardiac arrest and many serious injuries.
Although his death has been confirmed, chapter 364 ends with an interesting twist: the hero edgeshot offers to bring Bakugou back, entering his body and stating that, from that moment on, he would become his heart. This means Edgeshot could also make it onto this list, as his skill used for that purpose would basically result in the loss of his life.