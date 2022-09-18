With Atlético-MG in a bad phase, Cuca talks about renewal: “Maybe they don’t even want me” | athletic-mg

“Atletico is also supposed to become a SAF. If the numbers are still bad as they are, it’s natural that they don’t even want me. We have to be very practical and realistic. But I’m not going to keep these numbers here. sweet, I’ll make it come no matter what it takes”

There are ten games under the coach’s command since his return to Atlético. Four defeats, four draws and only two defeats. Bad numbers in the view of the fan and Cuca himself. Galo’s objective has long ceased to be the title, and the team is only fighting for a direct spot in the Libertadores. What has left fans upset about the big investment made this season.

– A fan has every reason to be in trouble, because we are not having the result that a great team is expected to make a great investment, as is the case with Atlético. Result not coming is natural and understandable, me being a fan would also be in trouble – said the coach.

Another point addressed in the coach’s press conference was the demands made internally for this squad to deliver good football on the field again. Galo was the Brazilian Champion last year with Cuca himself and practically the same squad this season. The coach stated that tough charges are being made.