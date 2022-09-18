With Bolsonaro in London, find out who assumes the Presidency of Brazil

posted on 09/17/2022 18:59



Bolsonaro travels at 7 pm this Saturday (07/9) to participate in the events that make up the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London – (credit: AFP/REPRODUCTION)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) travels to London at 7pm this Saturday (17/9), to participate in the events that mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday (8/9) at the age of 96. With the absence of the Chief Executive, Brazil is now presided over by the President of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the third in line to replace Bolsonaro.

The post was originally supposed to be occupied by Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), but the general left executive activities to run for a seat in the Senate for Rio Grande do Sul. The same happened with Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber and second in line to replace Bolsonaro, who is away to seek re-election as federal deputy for Alagoas.

According to electoral legislation, the two cannot assume the post of president in the six months before the election, scheduled for October 2. In order not to infringe the determination or omit themselves from the constitutional rite that obliges them to replace the president in any absence, the two must leave the country during the period in which Bolsonaro is out of Brazil.

The two, therefore, will leave the campaign agenda so as not to derail the candidacies. Mourão will travel to Lima, Peru; Arthur Lira will go to the USA, where he will take the opportunity to participate in the UN General Assembly, on Tuesday (20/9).

The meeting between the nations, which takes place in New York, will be opened by Bolsonaro’s speech on Tuesday – the president travels to New York on Monday itself, after the queen’s funeral. It is a tradition of the event that presidents of Brazil make the opening speech.

Rodrigo Pacheco assumes the presidency until Tuesday (20/9). The senator elected in 2018 has an eight-year term and, therefore, is not campaigning.